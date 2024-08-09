Delcath Systems’ (DCTH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 33,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,949. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $217.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,080.72% and a negative return on equity of 290.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,561 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $4,918,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,666,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 811,555 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $962,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

