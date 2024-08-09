DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. 1,359,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,611. The firm has a market cap of $515.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.18. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $71,254.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,455.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,129,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,655,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $71,254.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,781 shares in the company, valued at $547,455.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,064,307 shares of company stock valued at $18,393,730. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $656,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Funko by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after acquiring an additional 310,639 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Funko by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

