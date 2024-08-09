Cwm LLC Sells 7,154 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

UCON traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. 63,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,268. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

