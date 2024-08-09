Cwm LLC Acquires 6,366 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday. Baird R W raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $75.81. The company had a trading volume of 358,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

