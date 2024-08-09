CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
CSP Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of CSP stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,696. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $143.38 million, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.38. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.99%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSP by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 207,253 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSP during the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CSP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSP during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSP by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CSP
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSP
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.