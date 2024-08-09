CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of CSP stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,696. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $143.38 million, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.38. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $28,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,360,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,072,836.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,377,958.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,952 shares of company stock valued at $239,822 in the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSP by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 207,253 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSP during the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CSP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSP during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSP by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

