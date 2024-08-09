CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.92. 1,869,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,420,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $101,557,956.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total transaction of $3,949,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,557,956.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,358,592.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,643 shares of company stock worth $54,992,604. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

