Critical Analysis: Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) & Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Genpact shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Genpact shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genpact and Astrana Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact 14.21% 22.71% 10.35% Astrana Health 4.29% 10.22% 5.86%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact 0 6 1 0 2.14 Astrana Health 0 0 4 1 3.20

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Genpact and Astrana Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Genpact presently has a consensus target price of $37.63, suggesting a potential upside of 16.20%. Astrana Health has a consensus target price of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.19%. Given Genpact’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genpact is more favorable than Astrana Health.

Volatility and Risk

Genpact has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genpact and Astrana Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact $4.52 billion 1.29 $631.26 million $3.50 9.25 Astrana Health $1.45 billion 1.81 $60.72 million $1.32 35.49

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. Genpact is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrana Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genpact beats Astrana Health on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims. The Consumer and Healthcare segment provides demand generation, sensing and planning, supply chain planning and management, pricing and trade promotion management, deduction recovery management, order management, and digital commerce; and end-to-end claim lifecycle management, from claims processing and adjudication to claims recovery and payment integrity, revenue cycle management, health equity analytics, and care services. The High Tech and Manufacturing segment offers industry-specific solutions for trust and safety, advertising sales support, customer and user experience, and customer care support; and direct and indirect procurement, logistics, field, aftermarket support, and engineering services. It also provides digital operation services; data-tech-Al services; finance and accounting services, such as accounts payable, invoice-to-cash, record to report, financial planning and analysis, and enterprise risk and compliance; CFO advisory services; supply chain, and sourcing and procurement services; sales and commercial, and marketing and experience services; and environmental, social and governance services. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

