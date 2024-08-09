Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,354. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 17.61%.

Insider Activity

About Comstock Holding Companies

In other news, COO Timothy Steffan sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,637.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,293.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

