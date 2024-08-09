Clarius Group LLC Buys 8,512 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,527.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,916,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,332,282. The firm has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

