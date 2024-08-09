Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Macquarie

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $1,834,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

