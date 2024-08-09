Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Cars.com Stock Down 6.0 %

Cars.com stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $180.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.81 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

Institutional Trading of Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $52,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 25,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $482,087.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,051,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $52,651.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,619 over the last 90 days. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 253.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.