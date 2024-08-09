Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGXU. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 61,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 96.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 751,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 89,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 197.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 49,937 shares during the period.

CGXU traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $25.12. 114,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,645. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

