Burford Capital Limited Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Burford Capital has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Burford Capital to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

BUR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. 79,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,059. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.54. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.59). Burford Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burford Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

