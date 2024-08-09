Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BEP. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.42.

NYSE:BEP opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.41). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -308.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

