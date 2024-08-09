Brokerages Set Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Price Target at $189.83

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.83.

RRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $180,918,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 948,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,374,000 after acquiring an additional 593,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after acquiring an additional 563,853 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after acquiring an additional 466,820 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $49,041,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRX stock opened at $155.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average of $155.51.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

