Brokerages Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Target Price at $86.80

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.80.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Graco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Graco

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $80.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.24. Graco has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam increased its stake in Graco by 2,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

(Get Free Report

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.