BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.41.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $32.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $42.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its position in BorgWarner by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.