Berenberg Bank Boosts Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target to GBX 380

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.73) to GBX 380 ($4.86) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday.

Get Rotork alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROR

Rotork Price Performance

About Rotork

Shares of LON:ROR traded up GBX 7.40 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 328 ($4.19). The company had a trading volume of 673,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,324. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,507.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 277.20 ($3.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 363 ($4.64). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 337.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 328.71.

(Get Free Report)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.