Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $62.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco Macro from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Banco Macro Price Performance

BMA stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.78. 250,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,157. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $2.83. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.798 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. This represents a $21.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 40.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth $261,000.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

