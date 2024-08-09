BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Plans Dividend of $0.04

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDORY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 86,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,866. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

