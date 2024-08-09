B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xponential Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $691.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,776,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,611,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

