B. Riley Comments on Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CLDT opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $390.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.26). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -233.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dennis M. Craven bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 110,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,230.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,779,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,123,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,937 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 44.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.