Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Raised to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after buying an additional 5,566,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,878,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,346,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2,001.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 593,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,230,000 after purchasing an additional 554,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

