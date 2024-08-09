AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.17 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. AvePoint updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,885. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $361,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,476.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,323,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,981,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $361,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $965,600 over the last three months. 27.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Further Reading

