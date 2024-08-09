Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Robert W. Baird

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 314.52% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 8,250 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATMU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,080,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348,391 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,102,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,800,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,841,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,355,000 after purchasing an additional 583,078 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

