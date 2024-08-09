Atlas Energy Solutions’ (AESI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Atlas Energy Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 451,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,090,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 60,393 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $1,150,486.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,383,018 shares in the company, valued at $140,646,492.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $2,455,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,090,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 134,526 shares of company stock worth $2,611,884 and have sold 163,093 shares worth $3,854,460. 24.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

