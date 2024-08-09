Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Pet Valu in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

PET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Pet Valu Stock Performance

PET stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,956. Pet Valu has a 12 month low of C$23.52 and a 12 month high of C$32.90.

Pet Valu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.