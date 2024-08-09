Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.09 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Armada Hoffler Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $1.21 to $1.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.210-1.270 EPS.

NYSE AHH remained flat at $11.42 on Friday. 343,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,952. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.56 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 911.11%.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $463,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,318.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,318.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

AHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.75 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

