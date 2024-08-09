Arcus Biosciences’ (RCUS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RCUS. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of RCUS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. 225,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,263. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

