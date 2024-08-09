Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Down 6.9%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 445,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,323,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

AVXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $533.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 836,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 675.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 700,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 483.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 386,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

