Analysts Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) PT at $19.50

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTI. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington University bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $35,886,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 341.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 258,532 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $675,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2,058.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 285,005 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $923.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

