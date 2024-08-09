AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMC. Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie upped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $5.37.

NYSE AMC opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $52.80.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,187,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $12,605,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,894.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,121,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,805 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $2,842,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 374.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 645,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

