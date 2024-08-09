Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $88.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.08.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $100.86 on Friday. Aflac has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.13.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

