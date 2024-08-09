aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. aelf has a market capitalization of $324.72 million and approximately $35.50 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000535 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,192,552 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

