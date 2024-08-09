Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Trading Down 8.5%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.20 and last traded at $68.38. 346,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 505,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.71.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth about $57,787,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2,360.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 644,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 618,466 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,341,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,079,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,277,000 after purchasing an additional 306,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

