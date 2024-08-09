Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $138.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.57.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $124.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $126.70.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

