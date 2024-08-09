Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

ACRS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 58,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,261. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $84.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.27. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 528,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $607,914.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,007,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,204.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,609,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

