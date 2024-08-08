W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.05 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 82.54% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

W&T Offshore Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE WTI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

