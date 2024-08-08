Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Insider Sells $387,500.10 in Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,356.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.0 %

WAL stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $82.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

