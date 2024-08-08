Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.76. 2,291,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,067. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 29.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Valvoline by 40.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 424,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 122,344 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 22.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 139,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $459,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

