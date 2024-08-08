V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases Earnings Results

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

V.F. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,727,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,947. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. V.F. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VFC

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.