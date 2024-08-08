Truist Financial Lowers Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $47.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Summit Materials from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Summit Materials from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUM

Summit Materials Price Performance

Summit Materials stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.63. 1,335,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,956. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $44.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Summit Materials

In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.