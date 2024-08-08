The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on CC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chemours

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Chemours Stock Down 4.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 1,510.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 1,969.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61. Chemours has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.08%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.