The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.90% from the stock’s previous close.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $7,134,560.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,724,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,294,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,183,379 shares of company stock valued at $79,577,951. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.