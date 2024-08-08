SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Receives $45.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

SBOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SilverBow Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

In other news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C sold 2,100,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $77,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,181,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,710,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8,624.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $43.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.58.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.