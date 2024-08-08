Robert W. Baird Cuts Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $42.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.62.

Cognex Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $37.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cognex by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cognex by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

