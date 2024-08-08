Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Redfin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Get Redfin alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Redfin

Redfin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.91. 4,057,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,510. Redfin has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.65.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Redfin by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,497,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 35,735 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.