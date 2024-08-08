Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGNY. KeyCorp cut shares of Progyny from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Progyny alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Progyny

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,591,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,530. Progyny has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,097,000 after buying an additional 41,687 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 352,414.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,400,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 11.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,009,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after purchasing an additional 106,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.