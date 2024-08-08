Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Macquarie currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLYA

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,222. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $981.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $235.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.95 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,469,033 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,664.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.