NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

VYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of NCR Voyix stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $11.31. 4,479,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.64. NCR Voyix has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NCR Voyix will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR Voyix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at $3,331,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at $6,415,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth $442,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth $6,482,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

